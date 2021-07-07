Meet The New Cabinet- Ashwani Vashnav gets Railway and IT ministry

New Delhi: Mansukh Mandaviya, the junior minister in charge of Ports, Shipping and Waterways, Chemicals and Fertilizers, has been given the charge of the crucial health ministry in the reshuffle of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Council of Ministers that underwent a reboot today. In addition, he would retain the Ministry of Chemical Fertilizers.

Meenakshi Lekhi brings with her a strong background of articulation and interest in India's civilization and culture. Accordingly she will be the Minister of State in External Affairs and the Culture Ministry.

Ashwani Vashnav has been given the charge of Railway and IT ministry.

Smriti Irani will be the minister for Women and Child Development.

Piyush Goyal has been given charge of Textile and Food & Consumer Affairs.

Dharmendra Pradhan will be in charge of Education & Skill building portfolio.

Jyotiraditya Scindia has been given charge of the Civil aviation ministry.

Parshottam Rupala will handle the Dairies & Fisheries portfolio.

