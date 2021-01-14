MCDs ban sale, purchase, storage of poultry, processed chicken

New Delhi: Delhi on Wednesday imposed a complete ban on the sale and purchase of live or raw poultry meat, keeping live chickens and processing/packaging units dealing in poultry meat, following an outbreak of avian influenza in the Capital. All three civic bodies governing the city had issued orders to implement these directions by Wednesday evening.



The South Delhi Municipal Corporation said the sale and purchase of poultry meat at shops, restaurants and running processing and packaging units anywhere under its jurisdiction has been banned effective immediately.

If found in violation of this order, traders stand to have their Meat Trade licenses cancelled. Restaurant owners have been directed not to serve food containing poultry meat or eggs or else penal action will be initiated against, the civic body said.

North and East MCDs also issued similar statements. The North MCD said the Veterinary Department has issued an order to check the spread of bird flu infection.

"Action will be taken against anyone found violating these orders. The health of citizens is the Corporation's first priority". East MCD Mayor Nirmal Jain said: "Officials have been told to maintain strict vigilance and citizens have been asked to maintain cleanliness and hygienic surroundings."

All three MCDs have asked citizens to inform them of any dead birds found in their neighbourhoods on the MCD helpline number. People who like feeding birds at public parks and ponds have now been asked to wear a mask and gloves.

The Ghazipur poultry market has also been closed by authorities and the Delhi government has already banned the import of poultry meat from outside the Capital. Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has said his government's response teams were on top of the situation and that there was no need to panic.

The Delhi government on Wednesday also issued an advisory for the general public in light of the bird-flu outbreak, asking citizens not to panic and not worry about eating poultry meat that is fully cooked.