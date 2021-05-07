May 9: Railways cancels Rajdhani, Duronto and Shatabdi Express

New Delhi: Due to the increasing cases of Coronavirus, the number of passengers traveling in trains has reduced considerably. The Northern Railways on Thursday cancelled a slew of Rajdhani, Shatabdi and Duronto Express from May 9.

The to-and-fro services of eight Shatabdi Express, two Rajdhani Express, two Duronto Express and one Vande Bharat Express are among around 28 trains that have been cancelled "till further advice" by the Northern Railways. Among these are Shatabdis originating from Delhi to places like Kalka, Habibganj, Amritsar, Chandigarh, Rajdhani trains from Delhi to Chennai, Bilaspur, Duronto trains to Jammu Tawi and Pune.

Poor patronisation of once popular trains also indicates that a lesser number of people are travelling amidst the surge in Coronavirus cases, officials said.