Masood Azhar living in bomb-proof house in Bahawalpur, intel sources confirm as Pakistan claims he's 'missing'

As Pakistan on Monday claimed that the head of terror group Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM), Maulana Masood Azhar, has gone 'missing', Indian intelligence have said that the UN designated terrorist is living in a bomb-proof house in the Bahawalpur area.

On Monday, ahead of the crucial Financial Action Task Force (FATF) meeting, Pakistan had said that it could not file an FIR against Azhar as he has gone missing from the so-called Army's custody and he is nowhere to be found.

According to intelligence sources, Kausar Colony, Bahawalpur; Madarassa Bilal Habshi, Bannu, Khyber-Paktunkhwa; and Madrassa Masjid-e-Luqman, Lakki Marwat in Bahawalpur.

Azhar is was the architect of February 14, 2019 Pulwama attack and is on top of India's "most wanted" list

His disappearance was pointed out by Muttahida Qaumi Movement's (MQM) founder Altaf Hussain just ahead of the FATF meeting. The timing raises serious doubts on Pakistan's policies attitude banned terror outfits. In October last year, the terror watchdog decided to keep the neighbouring country in its grey list and gave it time till February 2020 to take action against terrorist outfits.

Every time ahead of the FATF meetings, Pakistan cracks down terror bodies. A few days ago, Jama'at-ud-Da'wah (JuD) chief Hafiz Mohammad Saeed, the mastermind behind the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks was sentenced by a Pakistani court to 11 years' prison in two cases relating to terror financing.

The plenary meeting of the FATF began on Sunday and will decide the fate of Pakistan on its 'grey list'.

(Inputs and image from dnaindia.com)