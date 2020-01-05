Masked mob attacks students, teachers; JNUSU president Aishe Ghosh, others injured
New Delhi: A group of masked men armed with sticks and bricks attacked students and teachers inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) campus on Sunday. Aishe Ghosh, president of Jawaharlal Nehru University Students Union (JNUSU), is among those attacked, and has sustained head injuries.
JNUSU claimed members of Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) were behind the attack.
"ABVP in police presence is moving around with lathis, rods, hammers with their faces under masks. They are pelting bricks, climbing over walls and getting into hostels and beating up students. Several teachers and students have also been beaten up. JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh has been brutally attacked and her head is bleeding very badly. Students are trying to save themselves while being chased by ABVP goons while the police is complicit in their crimes, it is taking the orders from Sanghi Professors, forcing students to chant Bharat Mata ki Jai slogans!" the students union said in a statement.
ABVP has denied the allegations. "The students were attacked by students of AFSI, AISA and DSF. At least 15 students were injured," it said in a statement.
Sucharita Sen, faculty of Centre for Development of Regional Studies admitted to AIIMS emergency room after alleged attacks on her.
(With agency inputs)
Ship breaking: A wealth creator23 Dec 2019 4:40 PM GMT
Every problem in the country is because of poor education:...26 Dec 2019 6:15 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Finding a new medium of expression31 Aug 2019 1:38 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Tax haven trusts come under scanner of Swiss bank5 Jan 2020 5:57 PM GMT
Threat' video: FIR against BJP leader Kailash Vijayvargiya5 Jan 2020 5:56 PM GMT
HP revenue collections up 17.3%5 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Ensure safety of Indians in Gulf: Amarinder to Centre5 Jan 2020 5:55 PM GMT
Coal Scam: CBI books Nippon Denro Ispat Ltd over...5 Jan 2020 5:54 PM GMT