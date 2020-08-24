Mask, sanitisation, minimal physical contact: Govt releases SOPs to resume film, TV shootings

New Delhi: Television and Film industry took a sigh of relief as the Centre on Sunday morning announced a standard operating procedure (SOP) to resume shooting. Union Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar said that taking all the necessary health measures such as social distancing and mandatory use of face cover or masks for cast and crew, film and TV productions can resume shoots.



After consultation with both the home ministry and the health ministry, the decision has been taken.

The SOP ensures adequate distancing at shoot locations and other workplaces and contains measures including proper sanitisation, crowd management and provision for protective equipment among others. Barring those who are in front of cameras, all others will have to wear masks. According to the SOP, "face covers and masks are mandatory for the cast and crew, except for actors in front of the camera. Make-up artists, hair stylists have to use PPE. Also, the sharing of costumes, wigs, makeup items etc to be kept at a minimum." It further adds "the crew and the technicians have to wear gloves and the usage of lapel mics also may be avoided."

"The general principles behind the SOP will help create a safe working environment for cast and crew in the industry," Javadekar said while releasing the guidelines.

The SOP further directs that visitors or audience will not be allowed on sets. Adding the coordination with local authorities to manage spectators during outdoor shoots. Physical distancing is also advised during resting and stay-over facilities. There will also be designated entry and exit points at the shooting locations. Regular sanitisation of sets, make-up rooms, vanity vans and washrooms are mandatory. The TV production houses are also asked for adequate provisions for gloves, boots, masks and PPE.

They are also advised by the Centre to take extra precautions for the higher risk employees, preferably not be exposed to frontline work requiring contact with the public.

Frequently hand wash, thermal screening, specific marking with sufficient distance, provision of hand sanitizer at entry and in work areas and usage of Aarogya Setu app has been mandated. "Contact Minimisation is at the core of the SOP," the minister mentioned.

Shooting for films and TV serials were suspended following the raging Coronavirus outbreak, which has affected more than 30 lakh people in the country. Meanwhile, there was a demand from the industry to allow work to resume. Some states, meanwhile, allowed resumption of shooting with many riders. But no decision has been taken to reopen theatres yet, the ministry source confirmed.