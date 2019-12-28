Mary Kom beats Nikhat Zareen, confirms India representation for Oly qualifiers in 51 kg category

New Delhi: Six-time world champion and Olympic bronze medallist M C Mary Kom showed her class on Saturday by defeating challenger Nikhat Zareen 9-1 in the selection trials match at the IG Stadium in New Delhi. With this win, Mary Kom confirmed her India representation in the 51 kg category for the Tokyo Olympic qualifiers. The Olympic qualifiers will take place between February 3-14 in Wuhan, China.



Mary Kom won the bout 9-1 to make it to the squad. However, the tension inside the arena was palpable owing to the bitter row triggered by Zareen's public demand for a trial.

"I was a bit angry. There is no doubt. But it's all done now. I have moved on. All I say is that talk once you perform not before that. Everyone can see what you do in the ring," Mary Kom said after the bout.

After the match, Zareen attempted to hug her but Mary Kom did not respond. "They call it clinching in our sport," she said on being asked about it.

"I don't like this, you drag my name into an unnecessary controversy and then you try to posture. Yes, I didn't hug her, what's the big deal? I did not start this, I never said I will not fight you in a trial then why did you drag my name," Mary Kom said referring to Zareen's open letter to Sports Minister Kiren Rijiju specifically demanding a trial bout against the Manipuri legend.

"I am also a human being, I also get irritated. Can't I get angry when my credentials are questioned like this? And this wasn't the first time. It has happened so many times with me despite the fact that no other Indian boxer has achieved what I have achieved," she added referring to past selection controversies.

"Perform and take my spot, who is stopping you? But don't talk big without that. If you do that, I will hit back. Why was this made a media trial about me?" she fumed.

Zareen, on the other hand, expressed disappointment and said: "I am hurt by how she behaved. She used some foul language inside the ring too, but it's okay."