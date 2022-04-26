Markets rebound after 2-day slide; Sensex jumps 658 points; Nifty nears 17,160

Mumbai: Benchmark indices rebounded sharply on Tuesday after falling for the past two days, with the Sensex jumping 657.67 points in early trade, amid recovery in global markets and buying in index majors Reliance Industries and Infosys.



The 30-share BSE benchmark was trading 657.67 points higher at 57,237.56 in early trade. The NSE Nifty jumped 204.35 points to 17,158.30.

All the firms from the 30-share Sensex pack were trading in the green, with IndusInd Bank, M&M, Bajaj Finance, Sun Pharma, Hindustan Unilever, Infosys, ITC, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finserv and Titan emerging as the major gainers in early trade.

Elsewhere in Asia, markets in Tokyo, Hong Kong, Seoul and Shanghai were trading in the green in mid-session deals after settling significantly lower in the previous trade.

Stocks in the US had also ended with gains on Monday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude gained 1.26 per cent to USD 103.61 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors continued their selling spree, offloading shares worth Rs 3,302.85 crore on Monday, according to stock exchange data.