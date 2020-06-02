Top
Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Manoj Tiwari Replaced By Adesh Kumar Gupta As Delhi BJP President

Manoj Tiwari Replaced By Adesh Kumar Gupta As Delhi BJP President

Manoj Tiwari Replaced By Adesh Kumar Gupta As Delhi BJP President

Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari has been replaced as chief of the BJP in Delhi. Adesh Kumar Gupta will take over, the BJP said today.

Adesh Gupta is former North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor.

Sources say he had offered to resign immediately after the Delhi defeat.


Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it