Manoj Tiwari Replaced By Adesh Kumar Gupta As Delhi BJP President
Actor-politician Manoj Tiwari has been replaced as chief of the BJP in Delhi. Adesh Kumar Gupta will take over, the BJP said today.
Adesh Gupta is former North Delhi Municipal Corporation mayor.
Sources say he had offered to resign immediately after the Delhi defeat.
