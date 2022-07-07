Mann to get married today
Chandigarh: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will on Thursday tie the nuptial knot for the second time. Mann (48) separated from his first wife in 2015. He has two children from his first marriage.
"The chief minister is getting married in a private ceremony here tomorrow. He will tie the knot with Dr Gurpreet Kaur, who belongs to Pehowa in Haryana's Kurukshetra," AAP's Punjab unit chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said.
Only family members, including Mann's mother, sister, relatives, and a few guests will attend the wedding, sources said, adding Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to be in attendance. Sources said that this marriage is an arranged one.
State ministers Harjot Bains and Aman Arora as well as the party's senior leader Raghav Chadha congratulated Mann on Twitter.
Mann's 21-year-old daughter Seerat and 17-year-old son Dilshan from his first marriage had flown in from the US for the ceremony when he took oath as Punjab Chief Minister in March.
