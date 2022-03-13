Mann meets Guv, stakes claim to form govt in Punjab

Chandigarh: Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM-elect, on Saturday met Governor Banwari Lal Purohit and staked a claim for forming the next government in the state.



Speaking to media after his meeting, Mann said the Governor welcomed him and asked him where and when did he wanted to take the oath.

"I have told him that the new government will take oath at Khatkar Kalan on March 16," he added.

He said every Punjabi should attend the oath ceremony.

He, however, refused to divulge the names of ministers to be inducted in the Cabinet.

"Our government will work on the path shown by Shaheed Bhagat Singh and will keep the interest of people and the state first," Mann said when asked about his government's priorities.

Meanwhile, A Venu Prasad, a 1991-batch IAS officer has been appointed Additional Chief Secretary to CM.