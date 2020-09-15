Delhi Dy CM Manish Sisodia, 8 MLAs test Covid positive

New Delhi: Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi Manish Sisodia and eight other MLAs on Monday tested Covid positive.



Sisodia took to Twitter and said: "After having mild fever I underwent Covid-19 test, result of which was positive. I have self-quarantined myself. As of now I don't have fever or any other problems and I am completely fine. With all the good wishes I will soon return to work after recovering completely."

Besides Sisodia, eight Delhi MLAs have also tested positive. They include Rajesh Gupta, Rituraj Govind, Virender Singh Kadian, Ajay Mahawar, Surender Kumar, Girish Soni, Vishesh Ravi and Pramila Dheeraj Tokas.

At least 3,229 new cases were reported in Delhi on Monday taking the total count to 2,21,533. Twenty-six deaths were logged in a single day with the total figure touching 4,770. The total number of tests conducted on Monday was 44,884.

Meanwhile, more than 60 per cent of the active Coronavirus cases are concentrated in the five states of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu, the Health ministry said on Monday, underlining that the recovery rate in the country had touched 78 per cent.

India's COVID-19 case tally has mounted to 48.46 lakh with 92,071 new infections, while 37.80 lakh people have recuperated. The death toll climbed to 79,722 with 1,136 more people succumbing to the infection, according to the ministry data.

India's journey of a fast-growing recovery rate has crossed a milestone on Monday. On a continuous upward trajectory, the recovery rate has touched 78 per cent, reflecting the increasing number of high recoveries per day, it said in a statement.

As many as 77,512 patients have been discharged in a single day and the gap between recovered cases and active cases is consistently increasing, and now stands at 27,93,509. The total number of active cases in the country is 9,86,598, according to the ministry.

Nearly 60 per cent of the total number of COVID-19 cases are from five states — Maharashtra (21.9 per cent), Andhra Pradesh (11.7 per cent), Tamil Nadu (10.4 per cent), Karnataka (9.5 per cent) and Uttar Pradesh (6.4 per cent), the ministry said.

These states are also reporting 60 per cent of the total recovered cases, it said.