Manish Shukla murder case: 2 contract killers arrested from Punjab

Kolkata: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID) has arrested two contract killers from Punjab and brought them to Kolkata on transit remand on Friday in connection with BJP leader Manish Shukla's murder case.



Shukla was shot dead by miscreants on October 4 night when he stopped near Titagarh police station to have tea. After the investigation was handed over to the CID, several people including one criminal, identified as Subodh Yadav, who was suspected to have arranged the contract killers and the arms through another criminal of Bihar, identified as Subodh Singh, have been arrested. During the past few weeks, multiple CID teams were conducting raids at several places in other states, including Bihar and Jharkhand, to nab the contract killers. Few days ago, CID teams were tipped off about the two contract killers — Sujit Kumar Rai and Roshan Kumar Singh. Both the accused are residents of Bihar and were hiding in Punjab.

The contract killers will be interrogated to find out about their associates. Earlier, the CID had recovered a carbine from near Sodepur Railway Station that was used to kill Shukla. Also, three motorcycles were seized which were used by the contract killers. The CID is yet to get custody of Singh, an undertrial accused who is in judicial custody in Bihar.

Earlier, the CID had arrested Md. Khurram, who had a personal rivalry with Shukla. Khurram, a trader by profession, had tried to kill Shukla on previous occasions but failed.