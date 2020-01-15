Mani Shankar Aiyar at Shaheen Bagh: 'Ab dekhein ki kiska haath mazboot hai, hamara ya uss qaatil ka'

Congress leader Mani Shankar Aiyar, while expressing solidarity with Shaheen Bagh protesters in the national capital Tuesday, said: "Ab dekhein ki kiska haath mazboot hai, hamara ya uss qaatil ka".

Attacking at the BJP-led central government, Aiyar said while it came to power with the promise of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas,' all it did was "sabka saath, sabka vinaash".

"Aap hi ne unko pradhan mantri banaya hai, aap hi unko singhasan se utar sakte ho (you have made him the Prime Minister, only you can dethrone him)," he told the protesters.

Appreciating the women for their continuous agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Act and National Register of Citizens, Aiyar said he was ready to offer any kind of help that they needed. "Whatever I can do personally for you, I am ready to do that. Jo bhi quarbaniyan deni hon, usme main bhi shaamil hone kp tayaar hoon. Ab dekhein ki kiska haath mazbooth hai, hamara ya uss kaatil ka (Whatever sacrifices have to be made, I am ready to do that with you. Let's see whose hands are stronger, ours or those of the killers)." he said without taking any name or attribution.

The Kalindi Kunj-Shaheen Bagh stretch was closed on December 15, 2019 after hundreds of women staged a sit-in in Shaheen Bagh to protest against CAA and NRC. The diversion has thrown traffic out of gear in South East Delhi and on the stretch leading to Noida. While the diversion was meant to be a temporary measure, it has been extended due to the continuous protests. The Shaheen Bagh protest has even inspired a similar demonstration at a park in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj as well as East Delhi's Khureji Khas.

Before this, Aiyar had waded into a controversy by calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a "neech aadmi" before 2017 Gujarat elections. Aiyar was suspended from Congress' primary membership following the jibe.

(inputs from The Indian Express)