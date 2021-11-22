Manchester United fires manager Solskjaer

London: Manchester United fired Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after three years as manager on Sunday after a fifth loss in seven Premier League games.

Ole will always be a legend at Manchester United and it is with regret that we have reached this difficult decision, United said a day after a 4-1 loss to Watford.

Former midfielder Michael Carrick, who was on Solskjaer's coaching staff will be in temporary charge, starting with a trip to Spain for a Champions League match at Villarreal in the group stage on Monday.

United said it would look to then appoint a manager only until the end of the season.

Solskjaer's future has hung in the balance before but he has finally lost his job at the club where he was adored as a player, notably for scoring the dramatic late winner in the 1999 Champions League final.

He couldn't replicate that success as a manager, failing to win a single trophy.

Solskjaer, who played for United from 1996-2007 under Alex Ferguson, was hired as caretaker manager to replace Jose Mourinho in December 2018 and was handed the job permanently after a promising start at Old Trafford, having rediscovered some of the team's attacking verve and bringing calmness after a toxic ending to Mourinho's tenure.