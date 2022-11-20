Mamata likely to meet PM on Dec 5, may press for clearance of dues

Kolkata: Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is likely to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi in the first week of December.



It was also learnt that the Chief Minister is likely to visit Sunderbans at the end of this month. Though the final schedule has not been finalised, Banerjee may hold a public meeting at Gosaba on November 29, and follow it up with supervising the construction work of the embankments the next day.

With India taking over the presidency of G-20 summit in December, the Prime Minister has convened a meeting of Chief Ministers of states in a meeting on December 5.

Banerjee has also been invited and according to Nabanna sources, she may attend the meeting in which the Prime Minister will discuss the various programmes related to the summit.

According to sources, Banerjee may seek a one-to-one interaction with Modi to press for the pending funds of the Bangla Awas Yojana and 100 days work scheme. The Ministry of Rural Development has on Thursday accorded clearance for Rs 584.88 crore for the upgradation of rural roads in Bengal.

The clearance has been received for Batch I, 2022-23, under Pradhan Mantri Gramin Sarak Yojana (PMGSY) in which 144 works can be executed for the upgradation of 857.25 km of rural roads.

According to sources in Nabanna, in the second batch, the state would get a sanction for 3000 km and the matter will be followed up on a priority basis. There are three batches of PMGSY roads which must be completed by 2024 with 6000 km of roads to be covered.

Banerjee last year had personally met the Prime Minister regarding the disbursal of funds for the state. This year again, two members of her team and her ministers met central government officials.

"It seems BJP leaders are only interested in elections and violence. They only know how to speak ill about others. They are not interested in the development of our society. Unfortunately, BJP leaders have their heads in the skies," Banerjee had said on Wednesday in Jhargram.