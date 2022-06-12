Mamata convenes meeting of Opposition leaders, CMs in Delhi

Kolkata: With the Presidential elections knocking on the door, Trinamool Congress (TMC) chairperson Mamata Banerjee on Saturday reached out to Opposition leaders and chief ministers of non-BJP parties across the country requesting them to participate in a meeting at New Delhi's Constitution Club on June 15.



She has written to 22 leaders, which includes Congress president Sonia Gandhi, Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal, Kerala CM and Left leader Pinarayi Vijayan, Odisha CM and BJD head Naveen Patnaik and Maharashtra's Uddhav Thackeray (Shiv Sena head) to name a few.

Banerjee is likely to embark on a three-day visit to the national Capital during that time. She is likely to reach Delhi on June 14. The meeting is scheduled for June 15 at 3 pm.

"The Presidential elections are round the corner, presenting the perfect opportunity for all progressive Opposition parties to reconvene and deliberate on the future course of Indian politics. The election is monumental because it gives legislators the opportunity to participate in deciding the Head of our State who is the custodian of our democracy.

At a time when our democracy is going through troubling times, I believe that a fruitful confluence of opposition voices is the need of the hour, to echo the deprived and unrepresented communities," Banerjee wrote.

In her letter, she also pointed out that a nation with a robust democratic character requires a strong and effective opposition. "All progressive forces in this country need to remain aligned and resist the divisive force that is plaguing us today. Opposition leaders are being deliberately targeted by different Central agencies, the country's image is maligned internationally and bitter dissensions are created within. It is time to strengthen our resistance," her letter read.

According to sources, senior Congress leader and Leader of Opposition in Rajya Sabha Mallikarjun Kharge held consultations with Banerjee as well as leaders of the DMK, CPI, CPI(M) and the AAP to declare a joint opposition candidate. Kharge dialled Banerjee who told him the opposition should put up a consensus candidate for the top job.

The Election Commission announced on Thursday that polling for the next President of India will be held on July 18. Incumbent President Ram Nath Kovind's term ends on July 24.