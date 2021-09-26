Major reshuffle in Delhi Police, 11 Special Commissioners transferred

New Delhi: In a major reshuffle, Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal on Saturday transferred 40 senior Delhi Police officers, including 11 Special Commissioners and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, an official order said.



The move comes a day after a dramatic shootout took place inside a courtroom in Rohini court which left three people, including gangster Jitender Gogi, dead.

This is the first major reshuffle after Rakesh Asthana became the Delhi Police Commissioner in late July and is intended to tighten and reinvigorate the policing system, officials said.

Those transferred include 11 Special Commissioners of Police, one Additional Commissioner of Police and 28 DCPs and additional DCPs, the order said.

Muktesh Chander, a 1988-batch IPS officer who was posted as Special CP/Ops and Lic. has been transferred as Special CP/Technology and Project implementation division. He will also be holding additional charge of community policing and media cell division.

Special CP at HQ and General Administration, Sundari Nanda, has been transferred as Special CP/Human resource division. The HR division includes personnel management, training and welfare. Special CP women safety, Nuzhat Hassan will now work as Special CP Vigilance and public transport safety division.

Deepender Pathak, Special CP of Intelligence will now hold the post of Special CP Law and order division zone-1 which includes eastern, northern, and central ranges.

Satish Golcha, Special CP of the Southern Zone, has been posted as Special CP Law and Order Division Zone-2 which includes New Delhi, Southern and Western ranges. David Lalrinsanga, Special CP/P&L, and welfare was transferred as Special CP in the Provisioning and Finances division.

Western Zone Special CP, Sanjay Singh has been made Special CP at the Licensing and legal division while Central Zone Special CP Rajesh Khurana has been posted as Special CP Intelligence Division.

Virender Singh has been posted as the Special Commissioner of the traffic management division. Special CP Armed Police, Robin Hibu, has been sent as Special CP Armed Police Division and Managing Director of the Delhi Police Housing Corporation.

ID Shukla, Special CP security is the new Special CP Protective Security Division. The LG has sent his order to Commissioner of Police Rakesh Asthana for necessary action.

Apart from this, 29 officials have also been transferred from their respective posts and assigned new responsibilities. Out of these, at least one of them will be relieved for Central deputation, the order said.

Shweta Chauhan, DCP (HQ), has been sent to DCP (Central District). Sagar Singh Kalsi, DCP (P&L), has been sent to DCP (North District). Similarly, Esha Pandey, (DCP (PCR) has been shifted as DCP (South East District).

Jasmeet Singh, DCP, Central District, Ingit Pratap Singh, DCP South West District and Rajeev Ranjan, DCP Outer North District transferred and posted as DCPs in the Special Cell.

Brijendra Kumar Yadav, currently DCP/Traffic, has been transferred as DCP (Outer North District). Shankar Chaudhary, currently Additional DCP-1/Dwarka, has been transferred as DCP (Dwarka district). Benita Mary Jaiker, currently DCP/7th Bn. DAP, has been transferred as DCP (South District).

Kamalpal Singh (DANIPS: 2009), DCP-1/CP Sectt, has been made the new Cyber Cell DCP and Anyesh Roy (DANIPS: 2006) moved to DCP-1/CP Sectt.

At least 10 of the reshuffled officers are from DANIPS or Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu Police Service.