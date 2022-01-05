Major lapse in PM's security in Punjab after protesters block highway

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was travelling by road in Punjab on Wednesday, was stuck on a flyover for 15-20 minutes due to blockade by some protesters, an incident the Union Home Ministry described as a "major lapse" in his security.



In a statement, the Home Ministry said after the "major security lapse" in the prime minister's travel in Punjab, his convoy decided to return.

The ministry also asked the Punjab government to fix responsibility for the lapse and take strict action, the statement said.

The prime minister was on his way to the National Martyrs Memorial at Hussainiwala from Bathinda when the incident occurred.