Maharashtra should also refuse CAA implementation: Pawar
Pune: NCP chief Sharad Pawar on Saturday said like eight other states, Maharashtra should also refuse implementation of the new citizenship law, which he feared would hurt the religious and social harmony of India.
Dubbing the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and the proposed NRC "ploys" by the Centre to "divert attention" from serious issues plaguing the country, Pawar expressed apprehension that the Centre might dismiss the state governments opposing the new citizenship law.
The NCP is a ruling constituent, along with the Congress, in the Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government headed by the Shiv Sena.
The former Union minister said his party had opposed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill when it came up for passage in Parliament.
"Eight states, including Bihar, which is ruled by an NDA ally, have refused to implement the law and Maharashtra should also take a similar stand," he said in response to a query.
"But if the states oppose the Union government's order, there is a likelihood that it may dismiss these state governments," Pawar added.
Besides Bihar, states of Kerala, Punjab, West Bengal and Rajasthan had opposed the CAA implementation. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray of the Sena had last Sunday said implementation of the CAA will depend on the ruling of the Supreme Court.With agency inputs
