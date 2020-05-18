Maharashtra Reopens Industries. Migrants Gone, Locals Asked To Pitch In

Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray said the high number of coronavirus cases in the state made it impossible to ease restrictions in the state. Green zones, however, will see more action. To keep green zones as they are is a "challenge", but still, his government has given permission for opening 50,000 industries. "We are slowly starting to open up green zones," he said a day after the Centre allowed the states to make their own decisions on the lockdown.

Pointing out that the migrants are gone, Mr Thackeray asked the locals to pitch in fill in for them. "I appeal to Maharashtra's brothers and sisters -- if you are in green zone, please come out. There is lack of manpower in industries. I appeal once again. In Modi-ji's language -- let's become Atma Nirbhar," he said.

But he made it clear that there will be no more relaxations for now. "What if we lift the lockdown and this corionavirus spreads everywhere? I won't let that happen in Maharashtra," he said.

"Because of the lockdown, we have managed to control the rise in cases. Even though we have not broken the chain, we are trying," the Chief Minster added.

Maharashtra has more than 35,000 cases of coronavirus -- the maximum in the country. Its capital Mumbai has more than 20,000 cases. The rest of the bulk is spread across the urban centres of Pune, Thane, Navi Mumbai and Aurangabad.

Earlier today, the Mumbai police made it clear that no relaxation will be allowed in the Maximum City, which has more than 20 per cent of the country's coronavirus cases.

"Any relaxations from the earlier rules are yet to be implemented in Mumbai under Lockdown 4.0. Being in the RED ZONE, strict action will be taken n vehicles & people travelling at any hour of the day, without valid permission or for non-emergency," the city police tweeted.

Delhi -- which has around 10,000 cases, half that of Mumbai -- today gave a green signal to public transport, shopping complexes and markets. Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said the city has to move towards opening up economic activities. "Until we have a vaccine, it won't get over. We will have to learn to live with coronavirus," Mr Kejriwal said.

