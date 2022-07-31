Maharashtra: NIA conducts searches in Nanded, Kolhapur in connection with ISIS activities
Mumbai, Jul 31 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Sunday conducted searches in Nanded and Kolhapur in Maharashtra in a case pertaining to ISIS activities, the agency said.
The searches have led to the seizure of incriminating documents/material, NIA said in a statement.
The case was registered by NIA last month.
