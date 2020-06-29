Maharashtra: Lockdown extended till July 31

Mumbai: Maharashtra government on Monday said the lockdown in the state is being extended till July 31.



The current lockdown was to end on June 30. Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray had on Sunday ruled out lifting the lockdown from that date.

An order issued by Chief Secretary Ajoy Mehta on Monday said wearing face covers or masks, maintaining social distancing, restricted gatherings, and other measures shall continue to prevail.

The state government has also advised that work from home should be followed as far as possible.

Mehtas order said private offices can operate with up to 10 per cent strength or 10 people whichever is more.

On Sunday, Maharashtra reported its biggest single-day spike of 5,493 COVID-19 cases, which took the tally of patients in the state to 1,64,626. The state death toll has gone up to 7429.