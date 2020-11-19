Maharashtra govt agrees to shift Varavara Rao to Nanavati Hospital

Mumbai: The Maharashtra government on Wednesday agreed to shift jailed poet-activist Varavara Rao, an accused in the Elgar Parishad-Maoist links case, to the Nanavati Hospital in Mumbai for treatment for 15 days.

Following the intervention of a bench of Justices S S Shinde and Madhav Jamdar, the state said it will shift Rao (81), who is lodged as an under-trial in the Taloja prison in neighbouring Navi Mumbai, to the Nanavati Hospital as a "special case".

State's counsel Deepak Thakre told the court that he had taken instructions from Maharashtra Home minister Anil Deshmukh, who said the state had no objection to shifting Rao to the Nanavati Hospital, a private medical facility.

The cost of Rao's treatment will be borne by the state, the court directed.

The HC further directed that he should not be discharged from the hospital without informing the court.

The state will also have to submit all medical reports of Rao before the court, and Rao's family members should be allowed to meet him at the hospital, the bench said.

The bench passed its orders while hearing a writ petition filed by Rao's wife Hemlata seeking that he be shifted from the Taloja Prison Hospital to the Nanavati Hospital immediately since his continued detention was a breach of his fundamental rights.

The court was also hearing a bail plea filed by Rao on medical grounds.