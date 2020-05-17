Maharashtra Extends Coronavirus Lockdown To May 31
Mumbai: Maharashtra, the state worst hit by coronavirus, has extended the lockdown in the state till May 31. The Uddhav Thackeray government decided to extended the lockdown with the number of cases rising steadily.
While the lockdown has been extended for the entire state, an order on phase-wise lifting or relaxation of the curbs will be notified soon.
(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)
