Maharashtra COVID-19 tally 85975 after 3007 news cases
Mumbai: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 85975 on Sunday after 3007 news cases, a health official said.
With 91 more deaths, the state toll is now 3060, the official said.
Maharashtra has surpassed China's COVID-19 tally of 83,036 confirmed cases, the official said.
COVID tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 85975, recoveries 39314, deaths 3060, active cases 43591, people tested 551647.
Next Story
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Reliance raises Rs 5,683.50 cr from AIDA; 8th deal for Jio...7 Jun 2020 2:40 PM GMT
NDA will get two-third majority in Bihar under Nitish...7 Jun 2020 2:30 PM GMT
Five Hizbul militants killed in encounter with security...7 Jun 2020 2:15 PM GMT
Delhi govt and private hospitals to be reserved only for...7 Jun 2020 2:00 PM GMT
Maharashtra COVID-19 tally 85975 after 3007 news cases7 Jun 2020 1:45 PM GMT