Maharashtra COVID-19 tally 85975 after 3007 news cases

Mumbai: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally rose to 85975 on Sunday after 3007 news cases, a health official said.

With 91 more deaths, the state toll is now 3060, the official said.

Maharashtra has surpassed China's COVID-19 tally of 83,036 confirmed cases, the official said.

COVID tally in Maharashtra is as follows: Positive cases 85975, recoveries 39314, deaths 3060, active cases 43591, people tested 551647.