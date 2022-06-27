Goa: Oppn MLAs boycott orientation session
Panaji: Fifteen MLAs from opposition parties in Goa on Monday boycotted an orientation session organised for them by the state's Legislative department.
These legislators are from the Congress, Aam Aadmi Party, Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans.
Among those who were present for the orientation session, which is being conducted by the Pune-based Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini at a hotel here, were Assembly Speaker Ramesh Tawadkar and Chief Minister Pramod Sawant.
"Congress MLAs boycotted the session as it is unwarranted to have it in a star hotel when Goa has one of the best legislature complexes. I went there, greeted the speaker and then moved out," said Leader of Opposition Michael Lobo.
"There was no need to engage the RSS-mentored Rambhau Mhalgi Prabodhini to conduct the session when staff in the Legislative department is well trained for the purpose," AAP MLA Venzy Viegas said.
In the 40-member House, the BJP has the support of 25 MLAs, while the opposition comprises 11 Congress legislators, two from AAP and one each from Goa Forward Party and Revolutionary Goans.
