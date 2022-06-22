Maha political developments journey to dissolution of Assembly: Sanjay Raut

Mumbai: Amid the ongoing crisis in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra following the revolt by senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde, party MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra could lead to dissolution of the state Assembly.



"The political developments in Maharashtra are headed towards dissolution of the state Assembly," Raut tweeted.

Later, when asked to elaborate on the tweet, Raut, who is the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, said, When such a situation arises in any state, I have seen that the Legislative Assembly is dissolved.

He parried the question on whether Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will resign.

Shinde has said he has 46 MLAs supporting him. I have more numbers (of Shiv Sena MLAs) than needed (to form a separate group in the Assembly without inviting the anti-defection law provisions), he told a Marathi TV channel.

The Sena has 55 members in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.

A chartered flight carrying Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, reached Assam's Guwahati city early Wednesday.