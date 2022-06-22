Maha political developments journey to dissolution of Assembly: Sanjay Raut
Mumbai: Amid the ongoing crisis in the ruling Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) in Maharashtra following the revolt by senior Shiv Sena leader and minister Eknath Shinde, party MP Sanjay Raut on Wednesday said the ongoing political developments in Maharashtra could lead to dissolution of the state Assembly.
"The political developments in Maharashtra are headed towards dissolution of the state Assembly," Raut tweeted.
Later, when asked to elaborate on the tweet, Raut, who is the Shiv Sena's chief spokesperson, said, When such a situation arises in any state, I have seen that the Legislative Assembly is dissolved.
He parried the question on whether Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will resign.
Shinde has said he has 46 MLAs supporting him. I have more numbers (of Shiv Sena MLAs) than needed (to form a separate group in the Assembly without inviting the anti-defection law provisions), he told a Marathi TV channel.
The Sena has 55 members in the 288-member Maharashtra Assembly.
A chartered flight carrying Shinde and Shiv Sena MLAs, who have rebelled against the party, reached Assam's Guwahati city early Wednesday.
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed ...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Chinese President Xi hits out at US, EU for imposing sanctions against ...22 Jun 2022 12:39 PM GMT
Ex-Kolkata mayor Sovan Chatterjee meets Mamata, raises speculation of...22 Jun 2022 12:38 PM GMT
Shinde claims support of 46 MLAs, Raut hints at House dissolution,...22 Jun 2022 12:34 PM GMT
AAP says Centre wants to demolish 53 temples in Delhi, calls BJP...22 Jun 2022 12:32 PM GMT
Over 35 lakh voters, 19 candidates: All set for Azamgarh, Rampur LS...22 Jun 2022 12:30 PM GMT