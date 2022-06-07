Maha Police summon Nupur Sharma over derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad
Mumbai (PTI): Maharashtra Police on Tuesday asked suspended BJP functionary Nupur Sharma to appear before them on June 22 to record her statement in connection with her alleged derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad, an official said.
An FIR had been registered against Sharma, the former national spokesperson of the BJP, by the Mumbra police in Thane district of Maharashtra following her remarks, he said.
Accordingly, Sharma has been summoned by the Mumbra police to record her statement before the investigating officer on June 22, the Thane police official said.
The police have sent the summons to Sharma by email as well as speed post, mentioning details of the FIR registered against her, he said.
The BJP had on Sunday suspended Sharma over her alleged insulting remarks against Prophet Muhammad that drew condemnation from several Islamic nations.
The Pydonie police in Mumbai have also registered an FIR against her.
Mumbai Police Commissioner Sanjay Pandey had on Monday said they will also summon Sharma to record her statement in connection with the FIR registered against her.
The Mumbai Police had registered a case against Sharma on May 28 for allegedly making objectionable remarks against Prophet Muhammad during a television news debate.
She was charged under Indian Penal Code Sections 295A (deliberate and malicious acts intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 153A (promoting enmity between groups) and 505(2) (statements conducing to public mischief), the police had said.
