Maha: NCP leaders hail MVA's performance in MLC polls

Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday said the victory of MVA candidates in the biennial state Legislative Council polls was a symbol of the unity among the alliance constituents.

He said it showed that the people of the state have reposed their faith in the government.

His statement comes after the NCP, which is part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) government, won the Aurangabad and Pune graduates' constituencies of the legislative council on Friday. Results of three other seats are yet to be declared, but the MVA candidates are leading in two seats.

Biennial elections to six legislative council seats - three graduates' and two teachers' as well as one local bodies seat were held on December 1. The BJP has won only the Dhule-Nandurbar local bodies seat.

In a statement, Pawar thanked voters for their mandate favouring the MVA candidates.

"The victory of the MVA candidates is a symbol of the unity among all the alliance constituents and the faith reposed in the state government by the people," he said.



