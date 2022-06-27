Maha: Group breaks door of Independent MLA's office in Gondia
Gondia: The public relations office of Independent MLA Vinod Agrawal in Maharashtra's Gondia city was attacked on Monday by a group of six to seven persons wielding sticks, a police official said.
In the incident that took place at 1:30pm, the group broke a glass door and also engaged in a verbal duel with the guards posted at the entrance, he said.
"Agrawal was in Mumbai at the time of incident. A complaint has been lodged by his supporters at Gondia City police station. Superintendent of Police Vishwa Pansare visited the site and directed the probe," the official said.
Incidentally, Agrawal had, on June 23, just two days after Shiv Sena MLA Eknath Shinde rebelled against Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, offered a letter of support to senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis.
