Maha govt open to reinvestigation in Loya death case: Minister

MUMBAI: Maharashtra government is open to reinvestigating the death of special CBI judge B H Loya in 2014, state home minister Anil Deshmukh said here on Thursday. Loya, who was hearing the high-profile Sohrabuddin Sheikh fake encounter case of Gujarat, died of cardiac arrest in Nagpur on December 1, 2014, when he had gone to attend the wedding of a colleague's daughter.

"Our government is open to reinvestigating the Loya death case. Some people are meeting me today to demand that the case be reopened.

(Agency inputs)























