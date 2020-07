Mumbai: Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally crossed the 3 lakh-mark and reached 3,00,937 on Saturday with the addition of 8,348 new cases, state Health department said.

With144 patients succumbing to the infection, the number of the deceased has risen to 11,596, a statement said.

A total of 5,306 patients were discharged in the day, taking the count to 1,65,663.

Maharashtra now has 1,26,926 active cases, it said.