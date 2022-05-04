Maha court issues non-bailable warrant against Raj Thackeray

Sangli: A court in western Maharashtra's Sangli district has issued a non-bailable warrant against MNS chief Raj Thackeray in connection with a 14-year-old case.



In 2008, Thackeray was booked under Sections 109 and 117 (abetment of offence) of IPC for allegedly making inflammatory speeches.

While issuing the non-bailable warrant on April 6, Judicial Magistrate, First Class at Shirala in Sangli district asked the Mumbai police commissioner to arrest the MNS chief and present him before the court.

The judge issued the warrant against Thackeray and another MNS leader Shirish Parkar through the Mumbai police commissioner and Kherwadi police station respectively as they failed to produce themselves before the court during the case proceeding, said assistant public prosecutor, Jyoti Patil.

She said the court has asked police to implement the warrant before June 8 and produce both the leaders before the court.

In 2008, MNS workers had staged a protest in Shirala against the arrest of Thackeray in an agitation seeking priority for local youth in jobs.

A local MNS functionary claimed there was a government rule which states that political cases prior to 2012 should be withdrawn. However, this case is being raked up as Thackeray raised the issue of loudspeakers atop mosques, he added.

Meanwhile, two days after the MNS held a massive rally in Aurangabad, an FIR has been registered against its party chief and Rajiv Jawalikar, the organiser of the rally, for allegedly violating the terms and conditions imposed by the police while granting permission for the rally.

Earlier in the day, Maharashtra Director General of Police Rajnish Seth said the Aurangabad police commissioner will take appropriate legal action against Thackeray over his speech against loudspeakers on mosques.

"The speech was provocative in nature and that can disrupt peace in society. Hence, an FIR has been registered," said a senior officer with Aurangabad city police.

Speaking at the rally on Sunday, Thackeray had reiterated the May 3 "deadline" for the removal of loudspeakers from mosques in the state. He had also added that all Hindus should play the Hanuman Chalisa outside mosques from May 4 if loudspeakers were not removed.

The city Chowk police registered a case against Thackeray under Sections 153 (wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause riot), 116 (abetment of offence punishable with imprisonment-if offence be not committed) and 117 (abetting commission of offence by the public or by more than 10 persons) of the Indian Penal Code and provisions of the Maharashtra Police Act, the official told reporters. The organisers of Thackeray's rally were also booked, the official from the city Chowk police station said.