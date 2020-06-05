Maha CM visits cyclone-hit Raigad; announces Rs 100-crore aid
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Friday announced financial assistance of Rs 100 crore for Raigad district, which bore the brunt of cyclone 'Nisarga' three days ago.
Thackeray made the announcement while on a visit to Alibaug taluka of Raigad district, around 110km from Mumbai, to take stock of the situation.
The CM said he had given orders for expeditious assessment of damage caused by the cyclone which made landfall in the coastal district on Wednesday afternoon.
High-speed winds accompanied by rains caused large- scale damage in coastal areas of the district.
"This assistance(of Rs 100 crore) will be given for emergency relief. This is just a beginning. Don't call it a package ," he said.
Thackeray said the coronavirus threat can increase because of rain.
"We have to stop other rain-related ailments as well.
We will not leave any one in the lurch. Restoring electricity supply, telecommunications and house repairs is our priority," he said.
Thackeray, who arrived in Alibaug from Mumbai, was accompanied by guardian ministers of Mumbai suburbs and city, Aaditya Thackeray and Aslam Shaikh, respectively.
Raigad guardian minister Aditi Tatkare and district collector Nidhi Chaudhary briefed the CM about the post- cyclone situation.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Balancing immunity level for post transplant patients is...5 Jun 2020 12:04 PM GMT
Challenges for the Nephrologists and CKD patients during the ...5 Jun 2020 12:02 PM GMT
Making transplants safer in the Covid-19 era5 Jun 2020 12:01 PM GMT
Precautions for CKD and dialysis patients in Corona virus...5 Jun 2020 12:01 PM GMT
Covid-19: It's not only about the lungs, but also the5 Jun 2020 11:45 AM GMT