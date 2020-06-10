Maha CM stresses on decentralisation of new industries
Mumbai: Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray has stressed the need for decentralisation of new industries in the state in the wake of COVID-19 outbreak.
At a review meeting of the Mumbai-Nagpur Samruddhi Corridor on Tuesday evening, Thackeray said separate zones of industries should be created along the corridor and all facilities required by units should be provided there.
The Samruddhi Corridor is a 701-km-long expressway being constructed to cut short the travel time between Mumbai and Nagpur.
Thackeray said during the coronavirus crisis, it has come to notice that population density is more in industrial belts and lockdown had to be enforced in those areas.
Hence, during the construction of the Samruddhi Corridor,separate zones of industries should be be created along the expressway and facilities needed by the industries should be provided there.
Thackeray also directed officials to set up trauma care centres at different places along the expressway.
The corridor project, which links 24 districts of the state, should be completed at the earliest, he said.
Planning of industrial, agriculture and tourism units in districts through which the expressway passes should be done after analysing the geographical situation, he said.
State Public Undertakings Minister Eknath Shinde said 8,311.15 hectare land has been acquired for the expressway project.
'Six Indian firms working on Corona vaccine trial with...17 May 2020 6:47 PM GMT
India's fight with COVID-196 May 2020 6:06 PM GMT
Researchers develop nanomedicine to treat Covid patients,...8 May 2020 8:02 PM GMT
Achieving any real growth impossible without inclusiveness:...22 Aug 2019 6:17 PM GMT
Integrating India towards development25 Oct 2017 3:32 PM GMT
Never too late to fight for right cause: Gayle, Bravo join...10 Jun 2020 6:59 AM GMT
Rajasthan seals borders as COVID-19 cases continue to rise10 Jun 2020 6:47 AM GMT
Keanu Reeves 'cherished' working on 'Toy Story 4'10 Jun 2020 6:44 AM GMT
Bengal govt launches job portal for IT professionals10 Jun 2020 6:39 AM GMT
Two firefighters die in gas well blowout blaze in Assam10 Jun 2020 6:35 AM GMT