Maha adds 7,717 COVID-19 cases in day, 10,333 recover; 282 die

Mumbai: The COVID-19 tally in Maharashtrarose to 3,91,440 on Tuesday with addition of 7,717 new cases, state Health Minister Rajesh Tope said.

With 282 patients succumbing to the infection, the death toll mounted to 14,165, he said.

A total of 10,333 patients were discharged in the day, taking the number of recovered cases in the state to 2,32,277 while the count of active cases dropped from 1,47,592 on Monday to 1,44,694 on Tuesday, the health minister said.

A total of 19,68,559 people have been tested so far in the state.

After a long gap, Mumbai, which has been steadily reporting more than 1,000 cases every day, added just 700 cases in the day.