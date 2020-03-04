MLAs In Gurgaon Hotel Push Kamal Nath Government Into Crisis, 4 Inside

New Delhi: In a major development in Madhya Pradesh late last night, state ministers Jaivardhan Singh and Jeetu Patwari were seen leaving from a hotel in Gurugram with a BSP MLA, a day after ruling Congress alleged that eight MLAs have been forcefully kept at the hotel by the ruling BJP.

The Congress has alleged that eight MLAs, four from the Congress and four independents who are supporting the government, have been taken to the hotel in Haryana as part of a conspiracy to topple the state government. While four of the MLAs have left the hotel, four others remain inside.

"One of our MLAs and former minister Bisahulal Singh rang us and informed us that they have been forcefully kept at the ITC Maratha Hotel in Gurugram and not being allowed to go out. Our two ministers, Jaivardhan Singh and Jeetu Patwari, who went to the concerned hotel in Gurugram to meet the eight MLAs after getting the phone call from one of the legislators, are not being allowed entry in the hotel," Madhya Pradesh Finance Minister Tarun Bhanot told NDTV.

The Congress has strength of 114, BJP 107. Of the remaining nine seats, two are with the BSP while the SP has one MLA in the MP Assembly. There are four independents in the Vidhan Sabha.

