Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane set to be next Army Chief

New Delhi: Lt Gen Manoj Mukund Naravane is set to be the next Chief of Army Staff helming the 1.3 million-strong force, official sources said on Monday. He is currently serving as Vice Chief of the Army.

Naravane's appointment has been cleared at the highest level, sources said, adding that the government has followed the principle of seniority in the appointment. Army Chief Gen Bipin Rawat is due to retire on December 31, this year, after a three-year stint. He is expected to be appointed as the country's first Chief of Defence Staff.

Before taking charge as vice chief of the Army Staff, Lt Gen Naravane was heading the Eastern Command of the Army which takes care of India's nearly 4,000-km border with China.