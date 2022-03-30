Top
Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > LS nod to bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi

LS nod to bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi

LS nod to bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi
X

New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.

The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources, Home Minister Amit Shah said.

The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.

PTI

PTI


Next Story
Share it
X
X