LS nod to bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi
New Delhi: Lok Sabha on Wednesday passed a bill to merge three municipal corporations of Delhi into a single entity.
The Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill seeks to unify the three municipal corporations into a single, integrated and well equipped entity to ensure a robust mechanism for synergised and strategic planning and optimal utilisation of resources, Home Minister Amit Shah said.
The bill was passed by a voice vote and various amendments moved by the Opposition members were rejected.
Next Story