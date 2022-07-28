LS adjourned till 12 noon after uproar over Cong leader's remark on President Murmu
New Delhi: Lok Sabha proceedings were on Thursday adjourned till 12 noon amid uproar as the BJP strongly protested against Congress leader Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remark on President Droupadi Murmu.
As soon as the House met at 11 am, Union Minister Smriti Irani accused Chowdhury of disrespecting Murmu by calling her 'Rashtrapatni' on Wednesday.
Irani claimed that Choudhury has disrespected the entire tribal community, women, poor and the downtrodden by his remark.
She demanded an apology from Congress president Sonia Gandhi for Chowdhury's remark, claiming that Gandhi sanctioned the humiliation of a poor tribal woman who has become the country's president.
BJP MPs strongly supported Irani, inviting counter protests from Congress members.
As the turmoil continued for a few minutes, Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till 12 noon.
Chowdhury is the leader of the Congress in the Lok Sabha and used the remark while talking to the media during his party's protests over a host of issues.
The President is called "rashtrapati" in Hindi.
