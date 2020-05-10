Low-Intensity Earthquake In Delhi, Adjoining Areas
Mild tremors were felt this afternoon in parts of Delhi and adjoining areas. The earthquake measured 3.4 on Richter Scale, according to officials. There were no immediate reports of any damage to property.
"Intensity was 3.4 on Richter Scale. Epicentre was near Delhi-UP Border," Met Department Director Seismology, JL Gautam, told NDTV.
This is the third earthquake to hit the city with Delhi-UP Border as its epicentre, since the lockdown to control the spread of the novel coronavirus. Two earthquakes - one measuring 2.7 magnitude and the other measuring - had hit the city last month. The epicentre of both these earthquakes were reported in the same region.
Delhi falls under the fourth of the five seismic zones. It is rare that Delhi has been the epicentre of an earthquake. The city, however, feels tremors when a quake occurs even as far as central Asia or in the Himalayan range, which is a high seismic zone.
(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)
