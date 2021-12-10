Low-intensity blast inside Rohini court, 1 injured

New Delhi: Weeks after the Delhi High Court issued elaborate directions to ensure the safety and security of district courts in the Capital, a low-intensity blast was reported inside a courtroom in the Rohini Court Complex here, inflicting minor injuries to Head Constable Rajeev, the Naib Court there.



Significantly, this blast also comes months after infamous gangster Ankit Gujjar was shot dead by rivals inside a courtroom in the same court complex, which had necessitated fresh directions from the high court.

Soon after the blast was reported, the area was cordoned off, proceedings were suspended and security beefed up. The National Security Guard (NSG) was called in. The fire department said they received a call at around 10.40 am about a blast inside the Rohini court. "We sent seven fire tenders to the spot soon after and at around 11.10 am, our rescue team informed us that one man got injured," a fire official said.

Later, Delhi Police spokesperson Chinmoy Biswal said: "An incident of minor low-intensity explosion in a laptop bag has occurred at Rohini court complex at around 10:30 am. The spot has been cordoned. Forensic and NSG teams are inspecting and examining it." Forensic teams have collected the debris from the spot and taken it for examination. Prima facie, the incident seems to have occurred in a black-coloured bag that was found lying on the spot, police officials said. Cops recovered explosive material and a tiffin box. Further, a crude bomb is believed to have been used.

A video of the incident shows the impact of the blast that dug a hole in the floor. The injured court staff has been identified as Constable Rajiv Kumar, posted with Sultanpuri police station. He was taken to Dr Baba Saheb Ambedkar Hospital for treatment.

The cause of the blast is yet to be ascertained. The litigants present inside the court were asked to vacate the area. The Special Cell is currently investigating the case.