Lok Sabha Speaker suspends 7 Cong MPs for unruly behaviour
Parliament Today LIVE News Updates: The Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla Thursday suspended seven Congress members from the House for creating an uproar demanding the suspension of Rajasthan MP Hanuman Beniwal who passed a remark against Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her family members. The Lower House has been adjourned for the day.
During the House proceedings, Congress members stormed the Well of the House as soon as Beniwal said there should be a probe on whether coronavirus is being spread from the 'home' of Congress President Sonia Gandhi as a large number of people who were found to be affected by the virus are from Italy.
Earlier in the day, the Rajya Sabha was adjourned for the day as Opposition MPs continued to protest against the violence in northeast Delhi, which has claimed 47 lives so far.
(Inputs and image from theindiaexpress.com)
