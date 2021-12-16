Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha proceedings adjourned

Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid protests by opposition members demanding the sacking of Union Minister Ajay Mishra in connection with the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The opposition members, including Trinamool leaders, trooped to the Well of the House as soon as Speaker Om Birla called for the Question Hour.

As the Speaker called Congress member Rahul Gandhi, who had a question listed on Thursday, he demanded the removal of Mishra from the council of ministers.

"This minister should be removed from the government. He is a criminal," Gandhi said adding that Mishra was "involved" in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence.

The Speaker asked Gandhi to limit his supplementary to the question related to the MSME sector that was listed against his name.

As Gandhi continued demanding the ouster of Mishra from the Council of Ministers, BJP members stood up and raised slogans.

As the sloganeering continued, the Speaker adjourned the proceedings.

Eight people, including four farmers, were killed in the Lakhimpur Kheri violence in October.

The SIT has arrested 13 people including the Union minister's son Ashish Mishra in the first FIR in connection with the death of the four farmers and the journalist. In the second FIR relating to the death of two BJP workers and a driver during the violence, the SIT had arrested four people.

Rajya Sabha proceedings were also adjourned till 2 pm on Thursday amid protests by some opposition party members.

Soon after the listed documents were tabled, Chairman M Venkaiah Naidu said he has not admitted notices by some members for suspension of scheduled business and take up their issues.

To this, some opposition members protested. The chairman adjourned the proceedings till 2 pm.

Among other reports and papers, the report of the Joint Committee on the Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 was also tabled in the House.

The proceedings of the House have been repeatedly obstructed following the suspension of the 12 Opposition MPs from the Rajya Sabha on November 29 for the entire winter session of Parliament for their "unruly" conduct in the previous session in August.

The Opposition has described the suspension as "undemocratic and in violation of all the Rules of Procedure" of the Upper House.