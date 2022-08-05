Two bills introduced in Lok Sabha
New Delhi: The Competition (Amendment) Bill, which seeks structural changes in the governing structure of the Competition Commission of India (CCI), was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Friday.
Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Rao Inderjit Singh introduced the Bill seeking substantive provisions to allow the CCI to address the needs of new-age markets.
The CCI has in recent times ordered probes as well as passed various orders with respect to alleged unfair business practices in the growing digital market.
The New Delhi International Arbitration Centre (Amendment) Bill was also introduced in the Lower House of Parliament.
Law Minister Kiren Rijiju tabled the Bill.
Next Story
In 100 bail orders: 'Videos' used for arrest in 44; 32 of these failed...22 Feb 2021 7:11 PM GMT
Delhi Police say 1,753 held but courts heard over 4,347 bail pleas21 Feb 2021 8:26 PM GMT
755 FIRs and 342 chargesheets against 1,553 people later – not a...21 Feb 2021 7:48 PM GMT
Of courts' bugbears, most common 'doubtful' police, public witness...23 Feb 2021 7:29 PM GMT
A Delhi Police-sized roadblock in victims' path to justice — clubbing...25 Feb 2021 7:39 PM GMT
Maha: Rebel Shiv Sena MLA's son complains of getting threat call for...5 Aug 2022 9:35 AM GMT
ED conducts raids in Tamil Nadu in Chinese visa 'scam' case5 Aug 2022 9:33 AM GMT
MPs do not enjoy immunity from arrest in criminal cases during...5 Aug 2022 9:32 AM GMT
UK PM race: Rishi Sunak wins over voters in TV debate5 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT
Gold marginally lower; silver falls Rs 4875 Aug 2022 9:31 AM GMT