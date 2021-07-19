Lok Sabha adjourned amid continuous protests by opposition

New Delhi: Lok Sabha was adjourned without transacting much business on the first day of Parliament's Monsoon session as the Opposition, protesting over a host of issues, disrupted proceedings through the day.



The House met at 3.30 pm after repeated adjournments with Electronics and Information Technology Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw making a statement amid the din on the Pegasus affair and terming media reports about snooping on a number of people as an attempt to malign the Indian democracy.

There is no substance to such sensationalism, he said.

Speaker Om Birla adjourned the House till Tuesday soon after the minister ended his statement.

Opposition members in the House had been protesting over issues like price rise and three contentious farm laws.