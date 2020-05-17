Lockdown 4.0 : Salons, barber shops, shopping complexes, markets to open

Lockdown 4.0 Guidelines & Rules, Coronavirus India Lockdown Extension LIVE Updates: The Centre has extended the nationwide lockdown for two more weeks until May 31 with significant relaxations. The Ministry of Home Affairs on Sunday issued new guidelines for the fourth phase of the lockdown. Prohibition on all public gatherings, closure of schools, malls and restaurants, and suspension of flight and Metro services will remain in force during this phase too. However, the MHA has allowed sports complexes to open, possibly clearing the path for the resumption of the training of athletes which came to a halt in mid-March.

Furthermore, states and Union Territories (UTs) have been given powers to delineate the Red, Green and Orange zones as per the Covid-19 situation and inter-state movement of passenger vehicles, buses have been allowed with mutual consent of states. District authorities have been directed to demarcate 'containment' and 'buffer' areas within Red and Orange zones as per Union Health Ministry guidelines.

The nationwide lockdown was first imposed for 21 days starting March 25 and then extended on April 15 and later on May 4 with an aim to stem the spread of novel coronavirus (Covid-19). As India entered the 54th day of the lockdown, the total number of coronavirus cases in India surpassed China's tally with 90,927 infections and death toll soared to 2,872 on Sunday. China, which has a total of 84,649 cases, stopped adding new cases for the last two months now, while India has been detecting almost 4,000 cases every day for the last few days.

