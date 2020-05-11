Top
Millennium Post
Home > Big Story > Lockdown May Be Extended Beyond May 17, PM Seeks Suggestions From States

Lockdown May Be Extended Beyond May 17, PM Seeks Suggestions From States

Lockdown May Be Extended Beyond May 17, PM Seeks Suggestions From States

The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown is likely to be extended for a third time beyond May 17, government sources told NDTV on Monday, following an online meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief ministers.

Restrictions like a 7 pm-to-7 am curfew may continue, however, PM Modi has asked states to send in suggestions for changes to other restrictions.

(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)

Agencies

Agencies


Next Story
Share it