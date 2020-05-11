Lockdown May Be Extended Beyond May 17, PM Seeks Suggestions From States
The nationwide COVID-19 lockdown is likely to be extended for a third time beyond May 17, government sources told NDTV on Monday, following an online meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and state chief ministers.
Restrictions like a 7 pm-to-7 am curfew may continue, however, PM Modi has asked states to send in suggestions for changes to other restrictions.
(Inputs and image from ndtv.com)
