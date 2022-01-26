Liquor bought from authorised shop claims 6 lives

Rae Bareli (UP): Six people died and some others were taken ill in Paharpur village of Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli district after consuming liquor, allegedly bought from an authorised alcohol-vending shop, police said on Wednesday.

District Magistrate Vaibhav Srivastava said people had consumed liquor after a programme in the village on Tuesday night and their condition deteriorated after that.

Lucknow's Commissioner Ranjan Kumar who reached the village on Wednesday said six people have lost their lives in the incident.